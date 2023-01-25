IVGID to discuss revoking beach access to all employees, gold and silver card holders

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, to discuss whether or not district employees and gold and silver card holders should have access to district-owned beaches.

Currently, IVGID offers access to beaches to employees and holders of silver and gold cards, which serves as a major hiring incentive, according to the district. The benefit is not included in any district agreements or in the beach deed. This item would not affect employees’ entitled to beach access by the Beach Deed and according to Ordinance 7.

The topic has been pushed from previous board agendas, having last appeared on Nov. 9, 2022. The previous agenda item brought to the board by General Manager Indra Winquest only called for restricted access for gold and silver card holders along with past trustees.

The new agenda item being brought forward by Chairman Matthew Dent would include all employees along with gold and silver card holders, with no mention of previous trustees.

Other items included in the agenda include the discussion and possible approval of adoption of policy regarding personal management, and the first fiscal year budget workshop.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the IVGID administration building is located at 893 Southwood Boulevard and will also be live-streamed at livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

To view the entire agenda visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .