IVGID to discuss start of effluent pipeline project

IVGID offices in Incline village.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District will dive into the effluent pipeline project this week.

Multiple agenda items will address the project at Wednesday’s meeting, the first of which is in regards to the effluent pond lining project. The pond lining could allow for effluent storage during emergency situations or pipeline repair and replacement projects.

The project would also include upgrading the existing effluent pond pumping station. The board could possibly approve $256,300 to Jacobs Engineering for the project.

Also on the agenda is the possible authorization of $161,634 for design services for the effluent export pipeline priority project. If approved, the first bit of segment to be replaced would be Segment 3, which is 12,385 linear feet, and repair sections of Segment 2.

Both agenda items were requested by Director of Public Works, Joe Pomroy, despite complaints against Pomroy and suggestions from the public that an outside party take over the project.

The utility rate study is also on the agenda for Wednesday. The board will discuss a possible rate increase of between 0-15% for 2020 and will set a date for a public hearing on the rate increase.

Finally, the board will discuss the desired format for staff presentations for the 2020-2021 venue operating budget. Those presentations are set to be heard on March 11.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Chateau on 955 Fairway Blvd.