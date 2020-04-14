IVGID to discuss terminating law firm, rate changes at town hall

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss sewer and water rate changes.

The proposed change is a $1.31 per month increase for the base water rate and an increase of $3.69 a month for the base sewer rate. These changes are based on the Utility Rate Study that was presented during the Feb. 26 meeting.

After the public hearing, the board will discuss approving the report for collection of recreation and service charges per parcel for fiscal year 2020-21.

If approved, the board will hold a public hearing on May 27.

The board will possibly approve terminating the services of Law Offices of Hutchison & Steffen, PLLC. IVGID’s contract with the firm calls for 180 day notice for termination, or IVGID can pay a severance package if they choose to end the contract before the 180 days.

The agenda item calls for the termination to be effective immediately.

Many members of the community expressed displeasure with the firm’s performance.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Public comments can be submitted via email to info@ivgid.org by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, or via telephone (the telephone number will be posted to IVGID’s website on the day of the meeting).