IVGID to discuss possibly naming Winquest new general manager

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District may have found its manager.

After six months with Indra Winquest serving as the interim general manager, IVGID trustees will discuss, and possibly approve Chairman Tim Callicrate to work with Winquest on a permanent employment contract.

Many community members have expressed support in Winquest taking on the role permanently.

The board will also discuss the idea of Winquest hiring a consultant firm to perform a utility reserve fund study, revise the utility fund balance board policy and perform a utility rate study.

This agenda item came out of discussion at the Jan. 29 meeting in regards to the effluent pipeline project.

Finally, Winquest will report back to the board on changes to Ordinance 7 that regulates beach access costs and guest passes. The board gave Winquest direction at the Dec. 11 and Jan. 22 meetings and will possibly set a public hearing date for March 25, for the changes to go into effect.

Prior to the meeting, the audit committee will meet for the first time since acquiring their new roles. The committee, including Callicrate, Vice-Chair Matthew Dent and Trustee Sara Schmitz, will discuss updating the whistleblower program, requesting bids for an internal financial control review and the 2020 district audit.

The audit committee meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. The board meeting starts at 6 p.m. Both are at the Chateau, 955 Fairway Blvd.