IVGID to discuss year round beach access, hold sewer, water rate public hearing

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A public hearing for sewer and water rates will take place during the general improvement district Board of Trustees meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the administrative building.

After the public hearing, the board could potentially approve a resolution approving amendments to the sewer and water charges schedule, which would see small changes in the current water and sewer bills for IVGID customers.

Additionally, the board will be discussing the possibility of a future agenda items related to hiring a consultant to redesign beach access and gates for year round control of beach access, which has been discussed at previous meetings.

The board will provide direction to the staff about how they would like to move forward in order to assure they are in compliance with Ordinance 7, the ordinance that privatizes the beaches.

The trustees will also discuss the format of the meeting minutes for the board meetings, along with possibly approving a contract with EXL Media for district paid advertising for Diamond Peak Ski Resort, the Championship and Mountain golf courses, and the facilities department, not to exceed $287,700.

The consent calendar is packed with items this week, including multiple items related to the Effluent Pipeline construction that could see a possible time extension for the effluent storage tank work, as well as an approved contract with Armac Construction for patch paving between Incline Village and the U.S. Highway 50 intersection.

The board may also consider an agreement with Thunderbird Communications for a two year maintenance contract.

The meeting will also be live streamed.

To view the entire meeting and agenda visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .