IVGID to hold 1st of several budget workshops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will be holding the first of several budget workshops for the 2021/22 fiscal year.
During the January workshop, the board will review fiscal and budgeting policies. They will also be reviewing the baseline five year forecast for each fund balance – community services fund, beach fund, utility fund and general fund – FY2021/22 operating budget.
There will also be budget workshops in February and March.
The meeting can be watched on zoom with the meeting ID 974 1076 3132. The public can also call in to 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 (Do not enter a participant ID, press pound when prompted).
