IVGID to hold public hearings for recreation fees, district budget

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the IVGID Administration Building located at 893 Southwood Blvd.

The meeting will also be live-streamed at livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

The meeting is stacked with discussion items, including with two different public hearings, the first for the collection of the recreation standby and service charges for fiscal year 2023/24, and the second for the fiscal year 2023/24 budget.

There will be discussion on both items by the board before potentially being passed through, which would mark a major milestone as a newly elected board.

Other items up for general discussion include the request to increase the project budget of the skate park enhancement project, the possible approval the rebuilding three Caterpillar 950G loaders, and the final review and discussion of the general manager evaluation process for the year before the GM’s evaluation of 2022/23.

The consent calendar also has many items, including the possible approval of a site use license agreement with NV Energy for property at Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

Other items include possible approval of a purchase order agreement with Utility Services Association for a leak detection survey, possible approval of the purchase and professional services related to the replacement of the 1979 haul rope on the Red Fox ski lift.

The policy is related to disclosure of community groups to the district, which both Trustees Michaela Tonking and David Noble have publicly stated they would be voting against at a previous board meeting.

To see the entire agenda and watch the meeting online visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .