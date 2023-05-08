IVGID to hold special meeting Monday night regarding 2023 golf operations

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Chateau to discuss historical financial records of the golf courses in order to update the rates, rate structure, and course operations for the upcoming season.

The meeting will be held in person, but will also be live-streamed at livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

The goal of the meeting is to dive deeper into the details of both the Championship and Mountain golf courses in order to improve the alignment of revenues and expenditures with current financial goals, as well as finding a way to provide equitable access to the courses to pass-holders and their guests.

There are a number of proposed changes to both golf courses that have been recommended by staff, but the board may choose to increase, reduce, or otherwise modify any of the recommendations made.

Notable considerations being made at Championship Course include Non-Picture Pass holder rates raised by 8%, with Picture Pass holder rates to be set at 50% of the NPP holder rates.

At Mountain Course, the option to eliminate shoulder season rates and replace them with peak season rates is being suggested, with an increase in NPP holder peak season rates by 12% or more, while raising PPH and guest daily rates during peak season by 8%.

Other changes include the potential to eliminate All-You-Can-Play passes and replace them with 10-Play, 20-Play, 30-Play, 40-Play, and 40-plus Play Pass products, eliminate pre-book fees for all PPH at both golf courses, and restriction of golf club reservations during peak season weekends to tee times starting at 11 a.m.

To view the entire list of changes suggested to the board for discussion, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .