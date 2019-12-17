IVGID has 8 candidates for open board spot, will hold interviews on Wednesday

IVGID offices.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees is beginning the interview process for who will replace Phil Horan.

As of Monday Dec. 11, Horan has resigned from the board. The board pushed off several important decisions at their Dec. 13 meeting until the seat is filled.

The board has eight candidates they will be interviewing Wednesday; Alec Flores, Frank Wright, Sara Schmitz, Karen Gotelli, Jeffrey Sheldon, Michaela Tonking, Mike Hess and Tony Lillios.

The interviews will be 25 minutes each and will start at 4:35 p.m.

Alec Flores (4:35 p.m.)

Flores is a 26 year-old Incline native. He is the President of Northern Nevada Rotaract Club and CEO of Why Trash Earth LTD.

Frank Wright (5 p.m.)

Wright has been a professor and basketball coach for much of his professional career. He is currently a head basketball coach and substitute teacher for the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Wright has unsuccessfully run for IVGID board in the past, as well as the Nevada State Senate. He describes himself as an expert on Nevada open meeting laws.

Sara Schmitz (5:25 p.m.)

Schmitz is the founder of the non-profit Incline Village Crystal Bay Community 1st to inform and educate the community. She is now retired but has worked as a chief operating officer, director, vice president and manager for various tech companies as well as a realtor. Schmitz ran for IVGID board and lost in 2018.

Karen Gotelli (5:50 p.m.)

Gotelli has lived in Incline Village since 2016 when she retired from her legal career. Prior to retiring, she worked as a Senior Legal Secretary for a firm in Redwood Shores, Calif.

Jeffrey Sheldon (6:15 p.m.)

Sheldon has lived in Incline Village since 2016. He is a member of Rotary and Board Member of Entrepreneurs Assembly, serving start-ups in northern Nevada. He works an intellectual property law attorney for Cislo & Thomas and works as an Adjunct Professor at Practicing Law Institute in New York.

Michaela Tonking (6:40 p.m.)

Tonking has lived in Incline Village since 2018. She is the Data and Advocacy Director for Educate Nevada Now. She is a debate coach for We the People High School Program and a fellow for the New Leaders Council, a program that helps fellows run for office. She has worked in education advocacy since 2014.

Mike Hess (7:05 p.m.)

Hess is a 20-year resident of Incline Village who retired from Snap Consulting LLC last year. During his time with Snap, he acted as Interim CEO, COO, CFO and General Manager for multiple companies. He helped start Incline Village Crystal Bay Community 1st and joined the Incline Village STR Committee.

Tony Lillios (7:30 p.m.)

Lillios has lived in Incline Village since 2010. He is an entrepreneur that has grown and sold five businesses. He has served on Tahoe’s Connection for Families board and is a certified Integral Coach where he helps leaders grow themselves and their organizations. He has also completed nine Ironman triathlons.

After the interviews are complete, the Board of Trustees will discuss the candidates and possibly appoint a candidate to take the role.

The board has until Jan. 8 to pick a candidate or Washoe County can make the appointment.

Chairwoman Kendra Wong asked the board to set aside Jan. 8 in case they can’t choose a candidate on Wednesday.

The interviews will be held in The Chateau at 955 Fairway Blvd.

To see resumes and cover letters for the candidates, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/uploads/pdf-ivgid/BOT_Special__12-18-19.pdf.