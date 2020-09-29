IVGID to revisit recreation fee rebate; discuss Diamond Peak ops

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will again talk about a possible rebate for recreation and beach fees for 2020-21 during their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Because of COVID, IVGID temporarily closed their recreational venues and during the Aug. 12 meeting, the board asked staff to provide cost estimates for providing rebates for the closures.

Staff has given the board several options to consider; credit applied on 2021/22 property tax bills which would cost the district zero to $1,000, a refund check issued to property owners which is estimated to cost between $13,000 – $20,000, or the district could provide an equivalent value in IVGID certificates or bucks which would cost about $2,500 or added funds to existing punch cards which would be $10,000-$12,000.

The board will also discuss the upcoming ski season at Diamond Peak Ski Resort.

Diamond Peak General Manager Mike Bandelin will give the board a presentation on the tentative operational plan for the season. The board will also decide whether or not to approve a media-buying contract with EXL Media.

Several administrative items are on the agenda, as well. The board will be discussing the general manager’s goals for 2020/21 as well as setting a date for his performance evaluation.

The board may possibly approve revisions made to the trustee handbook and will discuss a possible Code of Conduct for the board and advisory committees.

Changes to policy 3.1.0, which is the policy regarding conduct of meetings of the board, will also be discussed.

Towards the beginning of the meeting, legal council will give an update on the two open meeting law violation complaints made by Frank Wright and Aaron Katz. In both cases, the state attorney general’s office found there were no violations.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104.

Public comment can be emailed to info@ivgid.org by 4 p.m. or via telephone. The number will be posted on IVGID’s website the day of the meeting.