IVGID trustees to see Burnt Cedar Pool designs; talk legal services
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees may move forward with the next step on the Burnt Cedar Pool Replacement Project on Wednesday.
The board will be presented with possible schematics for the design, implementing elements trustees highlighted during their last meeting.
The board will also discuss new technology for Diamond Peak Ski Resort. The ski resort currently uses point of sale for transactions but the district feels the platform limits capacity.
The board will discuss possibly starting a new contract for RTP/ONE – Capstone Database Integration, Active Gateway Services and ACM ONE Store software licensing. Not only will the new technology allow them to expand E-commerce, but it will also be touchless, something that could be important in a COVID-19 world.
Also on the agenda, the board will discuss options for future legal services. Options include going out to bid for a new legal firm, asking for prices to continue with monthly services from Best, Best and Kreiger or hiring an in-house legal representative.
Finally, the board will discuss how to handle public correspondence.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
Public comment can be emailed to info@ivgid.org by 4 p.m. on Aug. 26, or during the meeting via phone.
The meeting can be watched at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104.
