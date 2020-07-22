IVGID to tackle punch cards for recreation access
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees could possibly set the stage for changes to punch cards during its Wednesday meeting.
Punch card utilization and accounting has been a center point of discussion for a while but it has become more prevalent during the pandemic.
The board will hear a presentation on punch cards and then will possibly vote to set a special meeting to amend Ordinance 7, the ordinance that deals with recreation access.
The board will also discuss approving the indebtedness report to be filed with the Nevada Department of Taxation and the Washoe County Debt Commission, the five-year capital plan to be filed with the Nevada Department of Taxation, the Washoe County Clerk and the State of Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau.
Both forms are due on or before Aug. 1 each year.
Prior to the meeting, the board could possibly hold a closed session to discuss negotiating strategies with Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3.
The closed session will start at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
People can call in during the meeting to comment at 888 788 0099 (Toll Free) or 877-853-5247 (Toll Free). The meeting id is 922 9928 6608.
The meeting can be watched at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User