IVGID votes unanimously to move forward with making Winquest permanent GM

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District is on track to have a permanent general manager.

The Board of Trustees voted 4-0 on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to have Chairman Tim Callicrate engage in contract negotiations with Indra Winquest, the interim GM since August.

Callicrate brought the item to the board and asked for its blessing to engage Winquest.

“I whole-heartedly support this,” said Trustee Kendra Wong, who also brought up the idea of giving Winquest “retro pay” since he’s been in the position for the past six months.

Trustee Peter Morris said the board should move forward at full speed.

“It’s about time we did this,” he said.

Trustee Sarah Schmitz thought it might be a good idea to put one-year specific goals into Winquest’s employment contract to effectively review his performance. She encouraged other trustees to come up with their list of important items they might want to include.

Wong said employee contracts are usually longer than a year.

Winquest was open to the goals, “just don’t make the list too long,” he said with a smile.

After the short discussion, they voted unanimously to move forward.

Board Vice Chair Matthew Dent was not in attendance.

Winquest told the Tribune in lead up to Wednesday’s meeting that he’s ready to dump the interim tag.

“The board has given me a lot of confidence,” Winquest said Tuesday night after coaching the Lady Highlanders to victory over North Tahoe. “They’ve shown that confidence in me. It’s been six months going on seven and it’s time for me to commit. I’m at that point now. I’m totally dedicated to this community. We’ll see what happens.”

He’s hoping the sides can quickly hammer out a contract and take care of business all in one night at a future meeting on Feb. 26 or March 11.

“It’d be nice to get it done,” he said, “IVGID has a lot going on.”