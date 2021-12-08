IVGID to vote on new officers, discuss golf path replacement

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — As the year comes to a close, the general improvement district Board of Trustees will choose new officers, discuss the golf path replacement project and potential policy updates during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, via Zoom.

Before the official election process begins, the board members will receive an update from Director of Golf/Community Services Darren Howard on the 2020-21 golf season at Championship and Mountain golf courses.

The update will precede the potential approval of an additional $65,745 for the Mountain Golf Course Path Replacement Phase 1 Project. There were 2,758-square feet of pavement that was unaccounted for in the original quote

Additionally, $13,276 was requested after it was discovered the original base for the pavement needed to be replaced, after originally thinking the base would be sufficient earlier in the process.

The conversation and potential approval of funds will come after Director of Finance Paul Navazio gives a first quarter update on the fiscal year 2020-21, along with the first quarter report.





Another topic for discussion in general business for the evening will be the discussion of potential updates to policies that fall under Dillion’s Rule, which states that local government only has powers that are expressly granted by the state.

In that sense, IVGID is reviewing their policies related to facility uses and nonprofit contributions. After finding that many of their policies do comply with Dillion’s Rule, the goal now is to discuss how to not only update the multiple policies to consolidate the amount, but also to update some of the outdated language.

Questions that will be asked during the meeting range from, “Should the Board combine various policies into one or more policies,” to, “Should IVGID continue to provide free or discounted use of facilities going forward,” and if so, who should authorize those uses?

The board will then elect new officers and approve minutes from Nov. 3 and Nov. 22 meetings.

To watch the meeting, visit: livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

For the agenda, visit: yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .