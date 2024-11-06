IVGID trustee unofficial results: Mick Homan, Michelle Jezycki, Michaela Tonking 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The trio with joint marketing efforts unofficially took all three Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) trustee seats in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, election.

There were three open seats on the five-member board.

Mick Homan, a retired Procter & Gamble executive with more than 35 years of financial leadership experience, received 3,165 votes or 25.17%, according to unofficial results listed on Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar’s website Wednesday, Nov. 6. The site automatically refreshes and was last updated at 12:39:53 a.m.

Michelle Jezycki, a human resources management and leadership executive with more than 30 years of experience, earned 3,135 votes or 24.93% of the vote.

Incumbent Michaela Tonking, a political consultant who works on education cost modeling, will retain her board seat after getting 3,124 votes or 24.84% in unofficial results.

The other three challengers were Harry Swenson, Frank Wright, and Mark Case. Their vote tallies were 1,307, 975, and 868 respectively. That corresponded to 10.39%, 7.75%, and 6.90% of the vote.

Homan and Jezycki will begin their 4-year terms in January 2025.

“I’m thrilled to have the support of the community,” Homan said. “I think we’ll have a great board going forward that will really move the community in the right direction.”

Homan listed his priorities.

“I think the first thing we need to do is rebuild the staff,” Homan said. “I think they’ve been devastated over the last few years. And we need to get on with putting in place a good, strong team.”

Homan said IVGID also needs a good, strong general manager that can lead the organization. The board has narrowed it down to three candidates.

“I’m hopeful that they will reach out to the new board members and get our thoughts on who we think is best,” Homan said.

A general manager will likely be hired before he and Jezycki take their places on the board.

“I’m hopeful that they will seek our input before they make a final decision on anything,” Homan said.

Homan’s second priority is putting IVGID’s financial house back in order, Homan said.

“We’ve got a lot of issues that we’ve got to fix,” Homan said. “And we need to get after that.”

Homan emphasized IVGID needs to have its leadership and staff in place to accomplish that goal.

“I was very pleased, obviously, with the results and shifted very quickly to thinking of the work that needs to be done,” said Jezycki.

To get the financial house in order, IVGID needs to get its team rebuilt, Jezycki said.

She emphasized getting the right general manager in place, “which it seems the current board is going to do before we are seated.”

Then work with the general manager to build the team and get the strategic plan started to outline goals and priorities, Jezycki said.

“To see greater community involvement in that process so it’s not just presented as a finished product, but we actually get input into that,” Jezycki said. “Then align how we’re going to pay for the different (capital improvement) projects. Some of the things I imagine will have to be scheduled out, and the others that deal with safety and health concerns would be more priorities.”

Jezycki said other items would be prioritized down the list from there.

“Not just looking at projects fresh each year, but really planning them out as well as the funding source for each,” Jezycki said. “I think that would make for a responsible and robust strategic plan for us to follow as a roadmap moving forward.”

Tonking was thrilled at the unofficial results.

“I’m really excited for this new chapter and to be working with this new board to really accomplish and really start to actually move things forward between our financials, our capital projects, and really just starting to move the district in a way that the community desires,” Tonking said.

Tonking highlighted the difference going forward from her previous board term.

“I think our first real job different from my last four years is to get a GM in who then can really begin to lead the district to start working on those financial areas,” Tonking said. “And then also really to begin to set some good policies that are really meeting the needs of what we’re finding from all of our reports and get those done within the first few months.”

Tonking is against hiring a general manager before the two new trustees begin their terms.

“I just don’t think it’s setting the district up for success,” Tonking said. “I don’t think it’s setting the community up for success. I don’t think it will be setting the new board for success. But most importantly, you’re hiring a GM who’s going to change their whole life to come here. And we aren’t creating a path for them where they know they have the support and the same goals as the new board.”