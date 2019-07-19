Incline Village General Improvement District trustees appoint Indra Winquest as interim GM

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Indra Winquest has been appointed interim manager after a unanimous vote by the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees.

Winquest will fill the role for outgoing GM Steve Pinkerton, who resigned to be the general manager of the Community Services District in Mountain House, California.

“I am honored the board of trustees put their confidence in me to lead IVGID,” Winquest said in a press release. “I am proud of my record of ensuring transparency and communications with residents and enhancing IVGID’s facilities, programs, and amenities. We will continue to focus on providing a high level of service to our residents and their guests while protecting all the attributes that make life in Incline Village and Crystal Bay so special.”

Winquest has worked for IVGID for more than 16 years, most recently as assistant general manager.

Prior to that, Winquest was the director of the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department for five years.

“I’ve worked with Indra for several years and have seen him grow to be an exemplary leader and am heartened to vote for his appointment,” said Trustee Tim Callicrate.

Winquest will assume the general manager duties as of 5 p.m., Aug. 2.

The IVGID Board of Trustees will begin the permanent replacement process by reviewing the general manager’s job description at their next scheduled meeting.

The general manager’s job description can be found on the IVGID website at http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/uploads/pdf-ivgid/1110A-General_Manager.pdf.