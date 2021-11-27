IVGID trustees choose to purchase new golf carts

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After many discussions over the past couple months on whether to purchase or lease new golf carts, the general improvement district made a quick decision on Monday, Nov. 22.

The Board of Trustees voted 4-0 approving a resolution to purchase new golf carts for the Championship Course during a special online meeting that lasted about 15 minutes.

The district will purchase 80 Club Car Tempo lithium battery-powered golf carts for a net amount not to exceed $533,360 and trade in 80 existing carts for a $164,000 credit. The district on the same resolution authorized appropriating $155,360 to the Golf Fund from available resources within the Community Services Enterprise Fund.

Trustee Kendra Wong made the motion that was supported by Trustee Michaela Tonking. Board Chair Tim Callicrate and Trustee Sara Schmitz both voted for the resolution with Trustee Matthew Dent absent from the meeting.

IVGID staff said purchasing carts is the lowest-cost option when compared to any of the lease options, but required an upfront payment of $533,360, which includes the trade-in credit.





That upfront payment exceeded the funding for the budget so the board approved appropriating the extra funds.

With the district owning the golf carts, staff said it would add a significant trade-in value at the end of their use.

The next board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 8.