IVGID trustees discuss cutting budget, raising prices at golf courses, Diamond Peak

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees met Wednesday, March 8, to discuss a variety of budget items aimed to improve the health of the district.

During the discussion of the Utility Rate Study, the board ultimately set the pubic hearing date for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, to raise water utility rates by 8% and sewer utility rates by 13.2% within the year.

The board wanted to see comparison of previous years water rates in order to see how the rates have changed, but that was not brought to the board even though they gave that direction at a previous meeting.

“I’m just disappointed that the direction that the board gave as far as having the comparison wasn’t provided,” said Trustee Sara Schmitz. “I think it’s provided more questions than were necessary … It seems like we maybe missed the mark here.”

Trustees agreed that the mark was also missed in regards to the golf and ski rate agenda items, where Trustee Ray Tulloch requested the items be taken off the agenda due to substantial information missing.

The board decided to move forward on discussion of the items, which they were hoping would include the expenses compared to profits, which was not provided by staff.

During the golf rates presentation, Tulluch questioned why residents were receiving discounted rates and questioned what level of service golfers want to see from the venues and what price they are willing to pay for that.

“I understand we try to give discounted rates to residents,” said Tulloch. “We can’t keep subsidizing by $500 a parcel per year. That’s the economics of the matter … [The golfers] are getting a bargain at the moment. They’re getting $70 to $80 rounds for a course that would cost them $200 bucks anywhere else. I think we’ve got to be realistic about that.”

Overall, Tulloch said that golfers should have a voice in the conversation to decide what level of service they want to see in the future, and how that will overall effect resident rates, but is unsure residents should be able to experience a high-end golf experience for the price they are currently paying.

Staff will be bringing back the discussion at the March 22 meeting to supply comparison rates from previous years along with seeing where costs can be cut.

Tulloch and the board had similar concerns about the Diamond Peak picture pass holder season pass prices, which haven’t been raised in the past four years.

Bringing up Ikon and Epic passes, which encompass access to multiple resorts in multiple countries, Tulloch made the comparison that those passes are much higher in price, and he wished to see the same.

Schmitz agreed, stating people would understand that costs are rising and pass holders will also have to come up to par.

Overall, the adult picture pass holder price will increase by 10%, along with all other picture passes options for purchase besides children under six, who ride for free.

The item will come back at a future meeting for formal adoption.

There was an overall agreement among the board that due to inflation of costs, prices would need to go up at venues in order to keep up with the rising ecomony.

Chairman Matthew Dent stated that he’s asking all areas of IVGID to cut down on expenses prior to the official budget meeting and the public hearing date for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

The board also moved forward and awarded the contract for the Crystal Peak Road Project water main replacement, with the expectation that the budget would reflect the saved revenue from the $204,000 grant awarded for the project.

To watch the entire IVGID meeting, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .