IVGID trustees discuss financial issues, operations 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) Board of Trustees met on Aug. 29 for a three-plus hour meeting that addressed financial concerns, operational matters, and more, reflecting the complex challenges it’s currently navigating.

One pressing issue was the finance department’s staffing needs. The board deliberated on recruiting a director of finance. This position has become increasingly critical given the district’s ongoing financial challenges.

Trustee Raymond Tulloch emphasized the importance of finding a candidate with suitable government experience, particularly in Nevada Revised Statutes.

The board also discussed seeking interim assistance from Washoe County to bolster its financial resources.

The Human Resources Department was set to post the director of finance job until the board said it wanted to review the job posting before it went public. Trustees want to make sure it aligns with their expectations and requirements.

There was debate about the importance of experience with the Tyler Munis system, the financial software used by IVGID, in the job description. Some trustees felt this should be a preferred qualification, others argued that overall financial expertise should take precedence.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) for management firms to potentially fill the general manager position and provide additional services to address issues identified in consultant reports was discussed.

This item sparked considerable debate. The board approved moving forward with the RFP in a 3-2 vote, with some trustees expressing reservations about the timing and potential conflicts with ongoing general manager recruitment efforts.

Trustee Michaela Tonking, who worked on drafting the RFP, clarified that it was not intended as a sole-source procurement and emphasized its purpose in exploring a range of services to help the district. The RFP aims to attract firms that can provide a potential general manager candidate and offer solutions to IVGID’s operational challenges. Internal controls, point-of-sale systems, and organizational culture are of particular interest.

The board also addressed the status of implementing recommendations from the Ruben Brown report on internal controls. This discussion was particularly urgent as the district needed to respond to the Committee on Local Government Finance (CLGF) by Aug. 29.

Tulloch asked for clarification on “why we’re capitalizing things, and why we’re not controlling capital projects.”

“So, moving forward, it should work correctly,” said Director of Public Works Kate Nelson. “I did verify with accounting that there is a way that they can do a sub-account within the project central. So, each project could have an expense line and a capital line.”

As we move forward, all of that will be built out and be self-contained for each project, Nelson said.

IVGID senior accountant Sue Griffith provided updates on observations from the report, including progress on bank reconciliations and efforts to identify and explain financial discrepancies.

One point of clarification came regarding the $7 million discrepancy from the Ruben Brown report.

“We believe that RubinBrown received an unfinished cake, if you will,” said Griffith after digging through the general ledger that gives a running balance for the cash account. “We hadn’t finished posting everything for the fiscal year.”

Adjustments, closing activities, and year-end had not been done.

“So, they received a snapshot in time of what we had at that point,” Griffith said. “My understanding is they never circled back to say, ‘can we see the finished report?’ … So, there’s $7 million.”

Hence, Griffith explained, that the figure was due to timing issues related to fiscal year-end adjustments and incomplete postings when RubinBrown conducted its analysis.

The board emphasized the need for a clear audit trail to explain discrepancies and ensure proper financial practices.

Tulloch gave the treasurer’s report.

“Again, we’ve pretty consistently throughout the year, we’ve overshot on our monthly payroll,” Tulloch said. “…we’ve gone way over budget … See the overall picture, year to date. Yeah, so you can see all year-to-date for the full financial year, we’ve overshot our payroll budget by $1.2 million. And no surprises, I mean, highlighting this all the way through.”

The report shows:

June 2024 activities

Total revenue: $1.2 million

Total expenditures: $950,000

Net surplus: $250,000

July 2024 monthly financial report

Total revenue: $1.3 million

Total expenditures: $1 million

Net surplus: $300,000

District budget performance

Year-to-date revenue: $8.5 million

Year-to-date expenditures: $7.8 million

Year-to-date net surplus: $700,000

The meeting also covered operational items requiring board approval:

A sole source purchase of water and wastewater treatment chemicals not to exceed $170,000.

Approval of a fuel procurement contract with Pilot Thomas Logistics LLC for up to $190,000.

The purchase of three utility trucks for $185,340.75.

Acquisition of a snow grooming vehicle for Diamond Peak Ski Resort at $550,000.

A change order for the Alder Avenue water main replacement project that exceeded the approved funding.

These items highlighted the range of services and infrastructure IVGID manages, from water treatment to ski resort operations.

The board also discussed potential modifications to Ordinance 7, which governs recreation privileges and facility access. The board decided to defer action on this item, recognizing the need for a more thorough review and legal consultation before making changes.

The meeting had a recurring theme emphasizing financial oversight and transparency.

Trustees were concerned about financial practices, including the allocation of expenses particularly in food and beverage operations.

Tulloch called out the unclassified food and beverage issue.

“We see a lot of expenses for food and beverage just shown as unclassified,” Tulloch said. “…we’re not allocating these expenses to any particular department. So, we’re just throwing it all into a huge bucket.”

Tulloch said we’re throwing expenditures in and not attributing them.

“I find that very concerning, particularly when we’re supposedly trying to run commercial businesses and actively trying to recruit external business,” Tulloch said. “We have no way of knowing whether we’re actually making a profit on it because we have no way of knowing where we’re allocating the food expenses.”

He emphasized the need for better cost allocation to assess profitability accurately.

Procurement cards were another area of financial concern.

“We’ve reduced them,” Tulloch said. “…There were 93 procurement cards. I’m now assured there’s 43 procurement cards in circulation.”

Tulloch said they’re “pushing on it.”

“So we’ve reduced the numbers,” Tulloch said. “I think they can probably still be reduced further.”

Acting General Manager Karen Crocker gave an update on picture-pass punch cards issued to parcels as of Aug. 8. It changes daily due to renewals.

“There were 9,237 parcels in the district, 7,419 parcels paid both the annual recreation fee and the beach fee,” Crocker said. “And then out of the 9,237 parcels, 400 paid only the regular” fee.

IVGID, Washoe County, and Nevada’s parcels paid no fees.

There were 7,160 parcels with at least one active pass on Aug. 8.

There were 2,878 active passes issued, and 21,564 picture passes with gate access. There were also 740 picture passes without gate access.

There were 9,528 punch cards and 1,641 punch cards that were purchased. There were 86 punch cards without gate access.

The board discussed challenges with the district’s financial software, Tyler Munis. There were concerns about the system’s functionality and the need for better integration and utilization. Crocker mentioned ongoing efforts to address these issues, including potential additional support from Tyler Technologies.

Time constraints prevented the board from addressing all agenda items. Crocker and the board prioritized remaining items and pushed some to the Sept. 11 meeting.