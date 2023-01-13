IVGID trustees elect board positions, discuss transparency

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees met for the first time as a new board Wednesday, Jan. 11, and discussed a packed agenda filled with presentations and decisions that will impact the rest of the year.

Trustee Matthew Dent was elected as the chairman for the 2023 term, with Trustee Sara Schmitz taking his place as the vice chair. Trustee David Noble will now be serving as secretary and Trustee Ray Tulloch will be serving as the treasurer.

The Audit Committee trustee position which was originally taken by former Trustee Kendra Wong was filled by Tulloch, who previously served on the committee as an at-large member.

The meeting began with multiple presentations to the board, including a beach traffic presentation from LSC Transportation Consultants, Inc., and Director of Public Works Brad Underwood.

The presentation ended with recommendations to continue mitigating pedestrian and vehicle traffic, and suggestions included either adding in queue lanes for the beaches or creating automated entrances. Other suggestions included adding in more kiosks to make pedestrian check in safer and improving signage to avoid needing to turn away people.

The consent calendar was approved in full which will see increases to purchase orders to cover annual fuel and chemical purchases for the year.

There was plenty of conversation about board practices throughout the meeting, beginning with discussion and approval of changes to public records requests in order to minimize redactions and improve publication of requests.

While the public records agenda item was passed through with few edits, other items including the reporting structure for legal services was tabled for the next board meeting in order to bring an edited version of the resolution back that is more clear in language.

Dent requested that General Manager Indra Winquest provide a weekly report to the trustees in order to improve communication and transparency.

“I think ultimately we’re trying to improve board communication and board, general manager communication,” said Dent. “I feel like putting something together like this allows our general manager to put a report together, get it out to us, and then field questions rather than having several conversations.”

Winquest took the direction of the board and moving forward will be providing a weekly report which will also be public record.

In the spirit of transparency, Dent also brought an agenda item in regards to disclosure of participation in external organizations while working for IVGID, which IVGID General Counsel Joshua Nelson took back with direction for further work to be done before being voted on by the board.

Flashvotes were also approved by the board, which will enhance the ability to work with community members by being able to put out surveys in a pulse system rather than a deep dive.

The board also received an update on the progress of the Effluent Pipeline Project, which was ultimately approved with the planned phasing that was presented to them. If all goes to plan, Phase 1 of the project will begin in the late spring of 2023.

Among agenda items that Tulloch brought forward, the approval of the Whistleblower Policy as created by the Audit Committee was one of them. Ultimately, the board decided to approve the policy, which opens up another level of communication for staff with the trustees.

The meeting ended with a budget amendment for the Recreation Center Expansion Project, which reflected the changes in grant revenue that would not be collected due to the termination of the grant with the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

To view the entire meeting visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .