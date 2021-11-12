IVGID trustees may decide to purchase golf carts

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district Board of Trustees met virtually Wednesday night to discuss some long awaited agenda items in regards to the Incline Village golf courses.

During a previous meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 13, the board was presented with options to lease or buy lithium battery-powered golf carts. It was decided by the board to move forward with the leasing over outright purchase.

At Wednesday’s meeting, there was a shift in that desire as Chairman Tim Callicrate along with Trustee Sarah Schmitz pointed out that there may be more benefit in purchasing golf carts outright rather than lease due to the economic value in purchasing.

“I don’t want us to have staff go forward and put together a lease agreement,” said Callicrate, “and then we come back as we did tonight with a situation where now we’re going to say that, ‘You know, we don’t want to lease, we want to buy it.’ That to me is a waste of time for our staff.”

Due to the absence of Trustee Michaela Tonking, the board vote came out to 3-1, but required four votes to pass. As a result, the topic has been tabled for the next board meeting. At that meeting, Tonking will be able to vote as well, and the agenda item will most likely include the option to buy in order for trustees to discuss further.





There was some movement within the Mountain Golf Course Path Replacement Project, as $44,500 was approved to the official design services of the project.

The motion was passed through 3-1, with opposition from Schmitz, pointing out that while progress at the course is great, there is potentially work to be done prior to paying out the design and construction company working on the project, Lumos and Associates.

“My feeling is that this should be delayed until we have completed everything and got phase one all figured out,” said Schmitz. “There needs to be a design that goes through before construction can begin.”

Schmitz has voiced concerns in the past over the handling of the path replacement project at past board meetings, and this agenda item was tabled at an earlier meeting due to the board’s decision that the previous work done by Lumos and Associates needed to be evaluated before awarding further funds to the project.

All consent calendar items were approved, including a new Toro Realmaster 5010 Fairway Mower for the golf courses, and the continuation of janitorial services with CC Cleaning, along with creating additional contracts with CC Cleaning for Diamond Peak Ski Resort, and an additional contract with Alta Vista Janitorial going into June of 2022.

The board also approved rejecting all bids for the Wetlands Effluent Disposal Facility Improvements for the 2021/2022 years.

Additionally, board members moved to approve the sole source finding and repair of Diamond Peak’s C950 Snowmaking Air Compressor.