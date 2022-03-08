IVGID trustees may return to in-person meetings

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The latest IVGID Board of Trustees meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 via Zoom, maybe for the last time.

The first report to the board will be covering the potential of moving IVGID board meetings back to in-person, while also streaming online for anyone who would like to watch from home.

There will also be a report requested by Chairman Tim Callicrate in regards to potentially reacting the Crystal Bay Water Pump Station for a public or private partnership, presented by Marsha Berkbigler and Steve Decea.

The consent calendar, if approved, will award multiple different public service projects funds. The first would procure a contract for new snowboarding rental equipment for Diamond Peak in the amount of $170,488.50.

The’s also potential for the Effluent Pond Lining Project to move forward with the agreement of amendments and award Jacobs Engineering and Granite Construction Company $40,526 to begin to find the overall scope of the project.





The final item on the consent calendar could see the approval of a construction contract for the Slott Peak Watermain and PRV 3-1 Improvements Project, which could award RaPiD Construction $176,671 plus a 10% contingency and the cost of permit fees if approved to begin working. The work is a part of the long range plan to maintain and renew the district’s current infrastructure to meet capacity needs and desires of the community.

General business items include the review and discussion of the IVGID Utility Rate Study for the 2022/23 fiscal year. Staff is looking for direction from the trustees going forward on the draft, which includes a water and sewer utility rate increase, along with an increase in charges on the Public Works Fee Schedule.

The board will then set the time for the public hearing in regards to these rate changes, which is set for 6 p.m. April 27. At that meeting, community members will be able to voice their opinions on the utility and fee rate changes prior to any finalization.

There will also be potential changes to pricing at Diamond Peak. The board will potentially approve a price changes in non-picture pass holder’s rates, seeing a $5 increase to all NPPH seasons pass products for the 2022/23 fiscal year, with a $0 increase to picture-pass holders. The adjustment in pricing would also apply to pricing included in Tier 3 NPPH season pass products.

To see the entire agenda, visit yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .