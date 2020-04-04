IVGID trustees pass smoking, vaping ban at beaches, rec center and future projects

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — While the economic impact from the current crisis is yet to be seen, Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees struggled to discuss the Capital Improvements Project Budget for next fiscal year.

The district must turn the budget into the state for review this month and they will get it back for final approval in May. Interim General Manager Indra Winquest said the state indicated it would not approve an extension request so the board had to move forward despite many unknowns.

The new director of finance, Paul Navazio, assured the board that this is a working draft and promised to bring the board another at their April 14 meeting that has some “what-if” scenarios.

The board also asked for projects to be prioritized so that if cuts need to be made, they are easily laid out.

The board also unanimously passed a “no smoking” rule at all of IVGID’s property except for in designated areas. The ban would be enforced not just at the beaches but at the recreation center and future projects such as the bocce courts or dog park. The ban also includes vaping and marijuana.

Finally, the audit committee has been working on an updated charter during their last several meetings. The biggest change they are looking at is changing the make-up of the committee from three board members to two and adding community members to the committee.

The changes to the charter were passed in the audit committee and brought to the board for final approval. Trustee Peter Morris felt many kinks in the charter still needed to be worked out before it was passed.

The board decided unanimously to send it back to the audit committee for further work.

Board Chair Tim Callicrate said he was happy with the discussion, saying he believed many people probably thought the charter was a, “fait accompli.”

“We can come to a compromise, we can have a spirited discussion and I’m quite heartened by it,” Callicrate said.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 14.