IVGID trustees set GM’s salary at $250,000 

IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – After a contentious board meeting Wednesday, the Incline Village General Improvement District’s trustees approved a $250,000 yearly contract for its new General Manager Kent Walrack.

Walrack’s contract is effective Dec. 1.

“My intention is to bring an item forward at the first available meeting in January to terminate the contract if the board moves forward,” Trustee Dave Noble said during deliberations. “…if the board moves forward to approve a severance of any kind to me that’s fiscally imprudent and borderline malfeasance.”

The vote was 3-2, a decision made by outgoing trustees Chair Sara Schmitz and Vice Chair Matthew Dent, a month before two newly elected board members take office. Trustee Ray Tulloch was the third vote for Walrack. Tulloch’s term goes for two more years.

“I am not in favor of this vote,” Trustee Michaela Tonking said. “I believe it is a disservice to the board, the incoming board, district staff, the community, and Mr. Walrack.”

Noble and Tonking voted against the contract, which included a 12-month severance package, 120-day notice before departure, and no cost-of-living expenses. Salary increases will be performance-based at the discretion of the board.

Incoming Trustees Mick Homan and Michelle Jezycki do not support Walrack.

When the new board is seated in January, Walrack will not have the support of four of the five trustees.

“The community also came out to speak today and told us they were dissatisfied with the choices of the majority of this board and were dissatisfied with the choice of the GM candidate,” Tonking said of the hour-plus public comment period.

All the trustees attended the meeting remotely as did Walrack.

“We are a GID (general improvement district), and the bulk of what we run are businesses,” Schmitz said. “I have full confidence that someone with Mr. Walrack’s intellect and business experience will have the capacity to pick up … I think that one of the things that we really, as a board, talked about is the value of bringing someone in who understands how to run businesses and to help us to run them better.”

This will help IVGID serve the community financially and with the services being offered, Schmitz said.

“I think that having someone with a different perspective, it’s fresh ideas,” Schmitz said. “I don’t think that we should just turn our back on that type of perspective.”

Walrack said he respects everyone’s opinion.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge of trying to turn this whole community around, to all work together under one common cause,” Walrack said. “I think we all share we want good accounting, we want good books, we want successful businesses, we want great amenities, we want our families to enjoy coming here … I know this is going to be a big challenge.”

Walrack plans to reach out regarding community concerns.

“We will move forward in getting all the right talent on our team so we can handle all of these issues and solve all these problems,” Walrack said.

Walrack’s package includes health, dental, and vision insurance and recreational benefits in addition to retirement benefits, and life and disability insurance.

Walrack will receive an annual accrual of 120 hours of vacation plus paid holidays and sick leave.

To be eligible for severance in the event of termination without cause, Walrack couldn’t sue IVGID.

The contract said the general manager needs to devote his working time, skill, experience, knowledge, ability, labor, energy, attention, and best effort exclusively to IVGID’s business and affairs.

Outside employment within the district or potentially in conflict with IVGID is not allowed.

“The general manager does not have set work hours, he is expected to be available at all times,” according to the contract. “It is recognized that the general manager must devote a great deal of time to the business of IVGID outside of IVGID’s customary office hours, and to that end general manager’s schedule of work each day and week shall vary in accordance with the work required to be performed in accordance with any specific direction provided by the Board of Trustees.”

Walrack brings nearly four decades of executive leadership experience in the food manufacturing industry, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Lyons Magnus from 2018 to 2021, where he led significant acquisitions including Tru Aseptics and Phillip’s Syrups.

Prior to this role, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2005 to 2018, managing a budget of more than $600 million and overseeing operations across four manufacturing plants with 1,200 employees. Under his leadership, the company achieved consistent double-digit revenue growth, earned recognition as a Sysco “Gold Level” supplier, and successfully negotiated major licensing agreements with brands like Ocean Spray and Tetley Tea.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Walrack has made significant contributions to the food service industry through his board memberships and chairmanships. He served as Chairman of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation in 2022 and Chairman of the International Food Manufacturers Association in 2013.

Currently, he is the principal owner of Crystal Bay Ventures, LLC, a consulting company he founded in 2022 to assist companies in the food service industry. His first client, Hyer, successfully gained endorsement from the Council of State Restaurant Associations for its labor-on-demand services.

Walrack holds a BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing from Boise State University.