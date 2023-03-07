IVGID trustees to discuss facility rate changes, utility rate change public hearing date

IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the IVGID Administration Building located at 893 Southwood Blvd. The meeting will also be held live-streamed.

General topics for discussion at the meeting include setting a public hearing date for the water and sewer utility rate increase, potentially accepting a grant of almost $205k to help support the watermain replacement near Lakeshore Blvd and Martis Peak Road, and more talk on possibly approving work into soliciting competitive proposals for a management consulting team to help improve the district.

Additionally, the board will discuss rate structures for the Incline Village golf courses for the 2023 season. Increase in rates could mean an extra 27% revenue at Championship Golf Course and a 13% increase in revenue at the Mountain Golf Course. Rate changes for the Diamond Peak 2023-24 season is also on the agenda.

To view the entire agenda and livestream the meeting visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .