IVGID trustees to discuss transparency, communication

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district Board of Trustees will meet for the first time in 2023 as a new board at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the administration offices located at 893 Southwood Boulevard. In addition, the meeting will be streamed via livestream at livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

The meeting agenda is loaded with items, including a discussion to bring more transparency with public records requests. After electing the officers for 2023, the board will dive right into business, beginning with potentially approving a construction plan for the Effluent Pipeline Project.

Newly-elected Trustee Ray Tulloch is making good on his campaign promises and has brought three items to the board that relate to better communication and transparency as a district and a board.

The first item could see changes in responses to requests to public records, which include minimizing how much is redacted in records and how requests and responses are published for the community.

The second item brought forward by Tulloch could require a change in structure to how legal counsel reports to the board, and the third is to initiate the Whistleblower Policy created by the Audit Committee.

In alignment with transparency, the board will also discuss and provide direction for District General Manager Indra Winquest on producing a weekly written report to the trustees, along with including the board on any communications to legal counsel, external agencies, and external vendors or partners.

In order to reduce any conflicts of interest among the board, an item to direct legal counsel to draft new policy regarding board member and staff involvement in outside organizations has been added to the agenda.

General housekeeping items include the review and direction to staff on expectations of board packets, modifications to the Board of Trustee Handbook, and review of the 2023-24 budget calendar and timeline. There will also be discussion and direction of the Audit Committee and the possible expansion of the auditor’s scope of work.

The meeting will finish with discussion of the Recreation Center Expansion Project, where staff are recommending the board approve the budget amendment for the project in order reflect the termination financially.

To view the entire agenda, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .