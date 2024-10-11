IVGID trustees to interview 5 GM candidates in person 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – At the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) board meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, the trustees decided to interview five pre-screened candidates for the general manager position in person.

“Just to clarify … we’re going to navigate as such that it allows for the maximum flexibility,” said Director of Human Resources Erin Feore. “It may be a one-and-done or may ultimately end up with multiple interviews.”

Because of the trustees’ schedules, the interview date(s) has not been set.

Feore asked the board if they’d like to have a pre-determined list of interview questions or if the board would like to ask their questions based on the candidate’s background.

“I would be interested in you providing us with some standard questions for us as trustees to consider and to evaluate because I think you have a unique perspective,” Chair Sara Schmitz said.

Feore said she already started a list.

“I actually have a list in preparation of this conversation,” Feore said. “There’s a list that we started to put together that … keeps you out of the danger zone of asking a question that can later be determined to be one of the no-no questions.”

Trustee Ray Tulloch countered.

“I can’t speak for the rest of my colleagues on the floor, but I think we all have our own particular questions we’d like to ask the candidates,” Tulloch said. “It is our only employee. It’s important that we properly explore the candidates and that the trustees are able to ask questions.”

Feore asked the trustees to send her their availability over the next few weeks so she could select a mutually agreeable date.

“If I work with you on the agenda item to make sure that I have written it so that we comply, and we have written it in such a way as to allow that flexibility, I think we’d be OK,” Feore said regarding not having counsel at the interviews.

Schmitz agreed.

Reporting structure change

In other board news, the trustees unanimously agreed to change the reporting structure for the contracts and purchasing manager position. Now the contracts and purchasing manager will report directly to the general manager.

“Absolutely, I totally agree with this,” Tulloch said. “Previously run up. It’s a flagship. The department is important. This is the right reporting route.”

Job description change

After some discussion, the board unanimously approved the contracts and purchasing manager’s new job description.

It reads: “Under the general direction of the general manager, this position is responsible for leadership, direction, and organization of the Incline Village General Improvement District’s strategic sourcing and purchasing programs and is responsible for the negotiation and oversight of contracts for the district.”

Tulloch supports the change.

“I think the problem is with the original job description,” Tulloch said. “It seemed more like an administrative person. It’s an extremely important position for the district … this person has got to be able to negotiate contracts and be able to drive the deals.”

This way, IVGID gets the best value.

Tyler Systems agreement

The board approved up to $97,400 for an agreement with Tyler Systems including open finance public finance portal implementation, employee self-service web portal upgrade, and onsite enterprise training.

Blanket purchase orders

The board unanimously approved blanket purchase orders for U.S. Foods for up to $479,500, Sierra Meet and Seafood for up to $200,000, and Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits for up to $158,500 for the fiscal year 2024-2025

These blanket purchase orders are no different than contracts including a method by which the district will know how much it’s going to be charged, explained Diamond Peak Ski Resort General Manager Mike Bandelin. It does not say IVGID is going to pay whatever charges. Instead, the purchase order provides additional benefits to IVGID since it allows the district to negotiate the prices upfront.

Venue discounts

The board decided to put venue discounts back on the agenda.

Schmitz would like the report to show catering charges.

Trustee Michaela Tonking asked for an analysis of what IVGID venues’ competition is charging. She also asked about the impact on IVGID if the current users go elsewhere.

Trustee Dave Noble said there was no misunderstanding from the community on the board item.

Vice Chair Matthew Dent wants discounts to be fair across the board.