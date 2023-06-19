IVGID trustees will meet to discuss separation agreement with GM

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the administration building to discuss a separation agreement with General Manager Indra Winquest, at Winquest’s request.

“After much consideration, separating from the district is the right decision for myself and my family,” said Winquest in a press release. “I want to give my most heartfelt gratitude to all the residents that have voiced their support for me and the hardworking staff at IVGID.”

The surprising special meeting comes after Winquest’s yearly evaluation was taken off the last board meeting agenda on Wednesday, June 14, around the same time rumors began to fly that Winquest would be removed as the general manager of the district.

The rumors resulted in two hours of public comment, with the majority of the comments in support of Winquest as the manager of the small community, which he’s been working for more than 20 years. Winquest has served as the general manager to the district since July 2020.

According to the agenda item posted on the district’s website, the execution of a separation agreement was made at the request of Winquest himself, who has not been available for comment since news of the meeting was announced.

If the separation agreement is approved, Winquest will be placed on a paid administrative leave pending formal separation.

The meeting will also be live-streamed, with an option to participate in public comment online or in person.

The decision to request of separation agreement may have arose from recent accusations made against the board that included creating a toxic workplace environment and increased micromanagement of stuff from the majority of the board.

To learn more, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .