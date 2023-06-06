IVGID votes to eliminate recreation facility fee, lower beach fee

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The general improvement district Board of Trustees on Wednesday, May 25, voted to eliminate the recreation facility fee and lower the beach facility fee, a drastic change from what is traditionally charged of homeowners in the area.

Previously, both fees together totaled $780, but due to a projected increase in revenue from community services this fiscal year, including from tennis, golf, and recreation administration, the board ultimately decided to eliminate the RFF altogether.

In addition, the BFF was lowered to $455, bringing the value of a recreation punch card to $91 each.

The board was given multiple options for possible combinations of fees, with alternative E, the option eliminating the RFF, seeming to be the favorite by some, but not favored by Trustees Michaela Tonking and David Noble.

Trustee Ray Tulloch believed it was unnecessary to charge a RFF, given it was just extra revenue for the district.

“I’m not in favor of over-collecting just so we’ve got the funds there,” said Tulloch.

Chairman Matthew Dent agreed, noting that since there was a chance to explore bonding legacy projects for the district, there wasn’t a need for the fee this fiscal year.

“I like the idea of not collecting extra cash with a standby services charge that we don’t need,” said Dent. “And given that the venues continue to spin off surplus cash and build up fund balance every year, I think alternative E is the winner in my mind.”

The decision means that parcels without beach access will not be accessed a facility fee for 2023/2024, eliminating those parcel owner’s access recreation punch cards.

The fiscal year 2023/24 budget was also approved by the board, with the understanding that staff will be working with Tulloch on the final budget forms that will be submitted to the Nevada Department of Taxation.

An individual public hearing was held for both items prior to the decisions being made, offering community members a chance to give their opinions on the offered up changes.

Direction was given in regards to the Skate Park Enhancement Project, which was initially on the agenda to request an additional budgeted amount of $250,000 to match the same amount that was granted to the district by Washoe County for the project.

The board ultimately felt there was not enough information to augment the budget, and requested that staff come back to them with conceptual designs at different price ranges so that the board can decide what would best serve the community.

Winquest and staff pointed out that due to inflated prices of services and supplies, the current funds allocated for the project would only cover renovations that are currently needed.

“The goal overall … was to enhance it, add some skating features, maybe a half-pipe,” said Winquest. “There are some things that we can do there to really make it a nice, robust skate park, similar to what you see in other areas.”

The board approved a services agreement for the watermain repayment on Alder Avenue, along with a purchase order agreement for a leak detection survey, and for services related to the replacement of the 1979 haul top on the Red Fox ski lift.

In a 3-2 vote, with Tonking and Noble voting against, the policy related to disclosure of participation in community groups was passed with amended language that was previously requested by the board.

To watch the entire meeting, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .