IVGID welcomes controversial new leadership

IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Attendees of the Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) meeting on Wednesday, January 8, welcomed the new general manager and trustees with mixed reviews.

Both the sitting board members and public contested the appointment of new General Manager Kent Walrack, who was selected before two newly elected board members, who did not support his candidacy, took office. Both new members had previously voiced support for one of Walrack’s opponents, Robert Harrison.

Mick Homan, who previously served as an at-large member of IVGID’s audit committee, and Michelle Jezycki, took their seats on the board this month.

Dave Noble, an IVGID trustee since 2022, even suggested a termination of Walrack’s contract, which is initially set for 18 months.

“IVGID has not had a manager capable of managing the organization, [in recent years],” said Michael Abel, who commented in the meeting. Abel cited a “lack of competent staff, an aging recreation center, ancient beach restrooms and rundown snowflake lodge.” He accused the agency of “doing the same thing with different results.”

IVGID is hosting a Special Meeting on Thursday to consider the termination of his contract, which took effect on Dec. 1.

Concerns over audit deadlines

Trustees additionally outlined plans to meet auditing requirements for the quarter, in light of being under watch in recent months for incomplete financial reports. Walrack expressed that despite best efforts, they still may not be able to submit the audits in time.

“We’re making some progress but it is an intense situation that we’re working under to get this within the needed time frame,” he said. “Once we submit the items… it gives us two weeks to meet the second extension deadline.”

Fire danger strikes a chord at home

Meanwhile, both board members and those in attendance voiced concerns over fire danger for Incline Village, as devastating fires in Los Angeles continue to rage on. Both Noble and Abel called for updates to current protective measures.

Noble suggested a revival of an agreement and action plan between the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and the Tahoe Association of Chief Officers. “I would like to have that brought back sooner rather than later,” he said. Noble also called for grants of up to a million dollars for vegetation management and wildfire mitigation efforts.

“The evacuation plan does not include visitors, and will take at least 14 hours,” said Abel.

Community members in a Facebook group centered around Incline Village have separately voiced their concerns. One post referred to those in the community as “sitting ducks,” in view of fire danger.

“The horrific wildfire in Pacific Palisades should stand as a warning to those who wish to develop the Lake Tahoe and Incline area further,” wrote Marsha Wagner Tejeda in a Facebook post. “Like the basin, Pacific Palisades only has a few roads in or out. We are sitting ducks.”