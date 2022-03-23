IVGID’s Callicrate running for re-election; DA investigating eligibility

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tim Callicrate has filed for re-election on the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees and his eligibility is being investigated after some community members raised concern.

Tim Callicrate



Callicrate, the board’s current chairman, is serving his third term and at the end will have served a total of 12 years.

Callicrate’s first term on the board was from 1997-2000 and then was re-elected in 2018, according to the IVGID website.

According to Nevada Constitution Article 15, Section 3, “No person may be elected to any state office or local governing body who has served in that office, or at the expiration of his current term if he is so serving will have served, 12 years or more, unless the permissible number of terms or duration of service is otherwise specified in this Constitution.”

In an official affidavit challenging the qualifications Callicrate for public office, an Incline Village resident pointed out that on Nov. 5, 1996, voters passed for the second time an initiative to amend the Nevada Constitution to implement term limits for all elected official offices in the state, which was prior to the commencement of Callicrate’s start to his first term in office as a trustee.

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office Assistant Attorney for the Civil Division Nathan Edwards said the office is currently investigating the challenge to Callicrate’s candidacy.

“A challenge to Mr. Callicrate’s candidacy for trustee of the Incline Village General Improvement District has been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review,” Edwards said. “Pursuant to NRS 293.182, the office is currently reviewing the assertions in the challenge to determine whether there is a sufficient basis to petition the court for an order for Mr. Callicrate to appear and show cause why the challenge is not valid. It is expected that that determination will be made shortly. The deadline for a decision on filing a petition is Thursday, March 24, 2022.”

Seven candidates overall, including Callicrate, have announced candidacy to challenge for two, 4-year seats on the board: Albert Buckner, Yolanda Knaak, Gail Krolick, Bradley Mindlin, David Noble and Ray Tulloch.

Callicrate did not respond to multiple requests for comment.