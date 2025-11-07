Jack Johnson announced as part of 2026 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series
STATELINE, Nev. – Caesars Republic Lake Tahoe announced Jack Johnson as part of the 2026 Summer Concert Series season. The acclaimed singer-songwriter known for his soulful acoustic sound and chart-topping hits, will perform on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at The Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic.
This marks the first announcement of the 2026 Summer Concert Series lineup, promising an unforgettable season of world-class entertainment at Caesars Republic, which was recently honored as the ACM’s Arena of the Year for the second time. Fans can look forward to an evening under the stars as Jack Johnson delivers his signature blend of laid-back melodies and feel-good vibes.
“Announcing Jack Johnson as the first artist in our 2026 lineup sets the stage for an exceptional season,” said Brian Chandler, Senior Entertainment Manager. ” The Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars Republic delivers an unparalleled concert experience, and this year’s series will continue to showcase remarkable performances in a truly iconic destination.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or APEconcerts.com. Stay up to date with our full lineup and future announcements at Caesars.com
