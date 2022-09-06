Jack Johnson closes out Labor Day with ‘feel good’ performances (Gallery)

Jack Johnson performing at Harvey's Lake Tahoe on Monday, Sept. 5.

STATELINE, Nev. — Jack Johnson closed out a “feel good” Labor Day weekend at Harvey’s Outdoor Arena with back to back evening performances on Sunday and Monday.

Johnson is promoting his eighth studio album “Meet The Moonlight,” which critics have argued may be his best one. Johnson’s set featured tracks from this latest effort, as well as new arrangements of many popular songs from the Brushfire Fairytale/In Between Dreams albums.

Notable on those new arrangements were prominent pieces from long time friend and band member Zach Gill. Gill’s contributions breathed new life into the beloved songs.

Johnson’s efforts in environmentalism and sustainability were also on display. The “Meet The Moonlight Tour” is expanding green touring practices and continues to promote sustainable local food systems and plastic free initiatives. Several booths at the venue were designed to educate and engage Johnson’s fans with these efforts.

Ziggy Marley appeared as Johnson’s special guest and brought a powerful set of his own, incorporating classic hits from albums past and present, with performances of songs from his father’s legacy.

Marley had the crowd dancing on their feet the moment he took the stage and radiated positive vibes and energy during the length of his performance. He later joined Johnson on stage and the two friends treated fans to a rare performance.

Kristi and family from Gardenerville waiting for Jack Johnson to take the stage.

Jack Johnson performing at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Monday, Sept. 5.

Chris from Reno with girlfriend waiting for Jack Johnson to take the stage.

Bill and friends from Sacramento waiting for Jack Johnson to perform.

Kevin and wife from Folsom waiting for Jack Johnson to perform.

Jon and Leah from Rocklin celebrating their one year anniversary with friends and a performance from Jack Johnson.

Ziggy Marley performing ahead of Jack Johnson at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe on Monday, Sept. 5.

Jack Johnson’s “All At Once” campaign inspring fans to capture their commitment.

Kyle and his family from Reno pictured with a mosaic of garbage removed from Lake Tahoe by volunteers inspired by Jack Johnson’s environmental efforts.

