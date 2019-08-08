Jackson Browne playing at Harveys Lake Tahoe

Jackson Browne performs at Harveys Lake Tahoe Saturday, Aug. 10.

Shutterstock

If you go ... What: Jackson Browne When: 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 Where: Harveys Lake Tahoe (18 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nev.) Tickets: $39.50-$99.50 Info: www.ticketmaster.com

You don’t want to be running on empty Saturday when legendary performer and songwriter Jackson Browne comes to Stateline.

Browne, a 2004 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has penned some of the greatest songs of the 20th century. His hits include “Doctor My Eyes,” “The Pretender,” “Tender Is the Night,” “Somebody’s Baby,” “Running On Empty,” “Stay” and “Take It Easy.”

The musician’s roots trace back to Los Angeles and Orange County folk clubs in the ’60s. He wrote “Take It Easy” with Glenn Frey of the Eagles. The band released the song prior to Browne’s debut album in 1972.

Since then he has released 14 studio albums and four collections of live performances, according to his online bio.

In response to that 1972 debut, Rolling Stone wrote: “Jackson Browne’s sensibility is romantic in the best sense of the term: his songs are capable of generating a highly charged, compelling atmosphere throughout, and — just as important — of sustaining that.”

Browne is known for being outspoken about his politics. He has primarily advocated for the environment, human rights and arts education.

Politics played heavily into his latest album, “Standing in the Breach,” which his bio describes as “a collection of 10 songs, at turns deeply personal and political, exploring love, hope, and defiance in the face of the advancing uncertainties of modern life.”

Browne performs at Harveys Lake Tahoe as part of the Summer Concert Series Saturday, Aug. 10. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at http://www.ticketmaster.com.

Learn more about the artist at http://www.jacksonbrowne.com.