Jails locked down amid coronavirus outbreak

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has suspended all in-person visitation at the Placerville and South Lake Tahoe jails in response to an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The only exception will be non-contact attorney visits.

The action also comes at the recommendation of the California Board of State and Community Corrections.

The county will be expanding video visitation services.

“While we recognize the importance of in-person visitation, this decision was based upon the recommendation of health officials at both the state and local level,” states El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officials in a press release.

Video visitation will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. and each inmate will be given two free 30-minute sessions. Additional video visits are available at 20 cents per minute.

Video visitation must be scheduled in advance at jailfunds.com.