Jake McGrew plays overtime hero as Knight Monsters beat Rush 5-4

STATELINE, NV – The Tahoe Knight Monsters started their three-game road set against the Rapid City Rush with a 5-4 overtime win on Wednesday night.

Tahoe got the scoring started early, as Sloan Stanick notched his league-leading seventh goal of the season to make it 1-0 Knight Monsters. Cody Laskosky would add on his third of the year just three minutes later to make it 2-0, but Ryan Wagner struck for Rapid City in the final 45 seconds on the power play to cut the Knight Monsters’ lead to 1 headed into the first intermission.

In period number two, it was all Rush. Carter Wilkie scored in the opening minute to tie the game, and later on, Cameron Buhl would add a goal short-handed to make it 3-2 Rapid City. With just 19 seconds left in the period, Rapid City put one more on the board from Blake Bennett to make it 4-2 Rush after two.

But in the third, it was the Knight Monsters’ turn to control the game. Captain Luke Adam scored in the opening two minutes of the period to make it 4-3 Rapid City, and it was Vegas-contracted forward Trent Swick who tied the game at the 16:21 mark, which would later be enough to force overtime.

In OT, on the Knight Monsters’ seventh shot of the extra frame, it was Jake McGrew burying a behind-the-net pass from Mike O’Leary to give Tahoe the 5-4 win and three straight wins on this road trip. Goaltender Jordan Papirny was locked in between the pipes, stopping 42 of 46 Rapid City shots.

Tahoe is back to take on the Rapid City Rush again on Friday, November 7, with puck drop set for 6:05 pm PT. The Knight Monsters’ pregame show will be live at 5:55 pm.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit http://www.knightmonstershockey.com