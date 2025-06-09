Jakobs Castle to headline Tahoe’s newest festival experience

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Bold sound, big air and mountain culture collide this September 27-28 for the Inaugural Tahoe Games Mountain Sports Festival at the Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre.

Visit Lake Tahoe and On Course Events present this free, all-ages festival celebrating the best of Tahoe’s mountain culture with live music featuring Jakobs Castle (more to be announced) a vendor village, immersive activities, all surrounding the Pro Big Air Mountain Bike Competition.

The new project of Sublime frontman Bradley Nowell’s only son Jakob Nowell, Jakobs Castle is the sound of two worlds colliding in perfect union – the insouciant sounds of California’s past with the fresh mystery of internet underground culture.

Jakobs Castle brings the perfect blend of energy and edge to launch Tahoe Games into motion. Their sound is the vibe — bold, bright, and built for mountain festivals like this one. Make a weekend of it — book discounted rooms within walking distance and get more event info at TahoeGames.com .