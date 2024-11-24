James Rawie’s Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus presents MESSIAH

Conductor James Rawie, and the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will be performing Handel’s Messiah in December.

Provided

The new Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus announced Handel’s Messiah, with performances in the Reno, Incline Village, Minden, and South Lake Tahoe communities for the 19th season for artistic director and conductor James Rawie.

Maestro James Rawie’s newly founded Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus picks up a tradition he and his wife Nancy built in the Tahoe/Reno region over the last two decades. Founding TOCCATA Tahoe Orchestra and Chorus in 2005, Rawie has led high-quality performances of some of the most beautiful and challenging repertoire in classical music in Sierra communities in and around the Tahoe Basin. He draws talent from around the world as well as supporting up-and-coming artists in the region to bring heartfelt and beautifully rendered performances that tug at the heartstrings. Rawie’s devoted audience base is a testament to what he and Nancy have built over time.

“It is crucial that you continue to share your gifts with our community,” said Susan Stevenson, Tahoe Phil supporter. “You have enhanced so many lives over the years in so many ways. You have created, led and given this group of singers and musicians the opportunity to come together, share their talents and refine their skills together as a family of friends. You have brought the joy of classical music to your audiences. Your strength and perseverance is commendable. Our community needs you.”

Messiah was first performed in Dublin, Ireland, on March 23, 1742, conducted by its composer, George

Frederic Handel. The 287-year old piece continues to be a masterpiece that inspires and uplifts audiences. Tahoe Philharmonic’s production is a celebration of the holidays including Messiah Parts I and III as well as seasonal carols with an invitation to join in song.

Joining the Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus for this production are Anne Davidson and Anna Helwing sopranos; Lorelei vanPeborgh, mezzo; Michael Lloyd, tenor; and Stuart Duke, baritone. TahoePhil Chamber Orchestra features Cliff Richardson as concertmaster; Katie Cardoza and Nick Haines as continuo; and Joe Savage and Ryan Thiele on Baroque trumpets.

Tickets are available online at http://www.Tahoe-Philharmonic.com or at the door 30 minutes prior to

each concert. General admission is $30 adults; preferred seating is $40 and $15 for youth/students and Premium seating is $50 adults/$25 youth. Seniors enjoy a $5 discount in all seating areas. All students under 23 (with ID) are free.

WHERE and WHEN

Tuesday Dec. 8 6:30pm MINDEN: CVIC Hall, 1572 US Hwy 395

Friday Dec. 13 6:30pm RENO: St Thomas Aquinas Church, 310 W 2nd St

Sunday Dec. 15 3:00pm SOUTH LAKE: MountainHouse, 3580 Blackwood Rd.

Friday Dec. 20 6:30pm INCLINE: St. Francis Church, 701 Mt. Rose Hwy

Sunday Dec. 22 3:00pm RENO: Christian Fellowship Church, 1700 Zolezzi Ln.

For information or preferred seating,

PHONE: 765-862-2282.

WEB: Tahoe-Philharmonic.com

EMAIL: info@tahoe-philharmonic.com