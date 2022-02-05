Jamie Anderson qualifies in slopeside; Bennet, Ganong compete Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake native Jamie Anderson is moving forward in the Olympics Snowboard Slopeside competition after qualifying on Friday, Feb. 4.
Anderson is currently ranked 5th out of the 12 competitors who qualified.
She scored 74.35 in her first run and 53.26 in her second run.
Californian Hailey Langland also qualified for Snowboard Slopeside. Langland took the 9th place ranking with a first run score of 28.31 and a second run score of 68.71.
The women will be doing their final runs on Friday Feb. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. PST.
Bryce Bennett and Travis Ganong will be competing today in Men’s Alpine Downhill at 7 p.m.
To watch, visit nbcolympics.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Jamie Anderson qualifies in slopeside; Bennet, Ganong compete Saturday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake native Jamie Anderson is moving forward in the Olympics Snowboard Slopeside competition after qualifying on Friday, Feb. 4.