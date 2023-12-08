Jamie Anderson recognizes exceptional local youth

Jamie Anderson hosted her inaugural 18 Under 18 event on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Scholarship winners Addie Menke

Ava Wolf

Benji Blower

Connor Langevin

Graydon Ross

Kai McClain

Kash VanKirk

Kaya Ferry

Lily Weitzel

Luke Amato

Lyla Landy

MacKenzie Eckman

Mariana Galacia Perez

Martha Cota Gonzalez

Martina Navarrete

Meara Donahue

Piper Arnold

Sebastian Guerrero

Tobin Grey

Tyler Dore

Van Hackett

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Olympic gold medalist and winningest X-Games competitor, Jamie Anderson, recognized greatness in local youth during her inaugural 18 under 18 event on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The event is an extension of the Jamie Anderson Foundation, which gives back to families in the South Lake Tahoe community.

Jamie Anderson Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“We wanted to create an annual event that was a unique and different way to give back and recognize greatness in the community,” Anderson told the Tribune.

The 18 Under 18 event, recognized youth who have showed exception in:

Athletics

Academics

Business and Entrepreneurism

Philanthropy

Or are Inspirational individuals who are winning at what they do

The private ceremony was held at the Valhalla Grand Hall, and was only open to recipients and their families.

“This night is really all about you and the next generation of kids, it’s for all you guys who are doing amazing things in your sports, in your academics, in the community, with the environment,” said Anderson at the ceremony.

The foundation partnered with the Lake Tahoe Unified School District to find the youth and while the event was called 18 Under 18, they recognized 20 because, “there were too many amazing kids.”

“You represent the best of what our youth has to offer,” said Anderson, adding “remember success is not just about what you accomplish for yourself but its also about how you uplift and motivate those around you.”

Ava Wolfe was one of the students recognized. She played Varsity Golf and Basketball at South Tahoe High School and volunteers in the community, notably, with her Firewise Community.

Ava Wolfe was one of the students recognized. Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

When asked how it feels to be recognized, Wolfe, who was born with partial hearing loss, said, “It’s kind of hard to put into words. Its really great to see how far I’ve come with everything, especially, despite my hearing impairment.”

South Tahoe High School Junior Luke Amato, who was recognized for his mountain biking also said he was honored to be acknowledged. While Luke was a man of few words, his mother, Leslie said it’s a great honor and she’s very proud.

“He is inspirational, he’s kind and we love his outreach,” Leslie said.

While the majority of the students recognized were high school age equivalent, five students represented South Tahoe Middle School. The school’s principal, Cindy Martinez, joined the students at the event.

“We’re so excited to have them represent our school, they’re five incredibly involved students,” said Martinez.

South Tahoe Middle School Principal Cindy Martinez with her five students who were recognized. Javier Silva / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Following the event, Anderson debuted her short film, “Reflections.” The film showed some of Anderson’s greatest successes, and biggest falls in competition. It also featured footage of her snowboarding in the backcountry of the Alaskan wilderness. Overlayed was commentary from Anderson, talking about her career, and everything she’s learned over the years.