Singer JD McPherson at Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday

JD McPherson is headed to North Lake Take Tahoe this weekend to perform at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Crystal Bay Casino.

McPherson is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist who grew up on a cattle ranch in Oklahoma.

Growing up in a rural community inspired McPherson’s early interest in music, especially in the genre of Rhythm & Blues and Rock N’ Roll.

At a young age, he began to write his own music and played in several punk rock bands when he was in high school.

In 2012, McPherson sent a demo of his first album to the small roots record label, Hi-STYLE Records which later produced it.

Rolling Stone labeled McPherson as an “Artist to Watch” after the release of the “Signs & Signifiers” album.

The album also debuted at number one on the Billboard Heatseekers Album chart and number 161 on Billboard 200.

McPherson has released four albums, one of them being “Socks,” a holiday and his most recent album was released November 2018.

McPherson’s popular song “Lucky Penny” resembles The Black Keys in the early 2000’s with eccentric use of Mississippi blues mixed with the hard funk.

Ironically, McPherson co-wrote the song “Bridgebuilder” with The Black Keys singer, Dan Auerbach in 2015.