Jeff Galloway celebrates 50 years of transforming runners’ lives at Tahoe running camp

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This summer marks a historic milestone for one of the longest-running endurance training experiences in the country. Jeff Galloway’s iconic Lake Tahoe Running Camp returns for its 50th year, celebrating half a century of empowering runners with the proven Run-Walk-Run method. The 2025 edition of the camp promises to be the most memorable yet, with a powerhouse lineup of experts and a groundbreaking announcement that is set to energize the running community.

In a major highlight, 3-time Olympian and World and Olympic medalist Jenny Simpson will attend the camp as a featured guest and make a special announcement — she is officially joining the Galloway Training family as a coach. Known for her tactical brilliance and unmatched experience on the track and roads, Simpson’s transition into coaching with Galloway Training represents a new era of mentorship and inspiration for runners of all levels.

Joining Jeff and Jenny at the camp are:

Chris Twiggs, Galloway’s Chief Training Officer and pace team director for major marathons worldwide

Carissa Galloway, RDN, registered dietitian, race announcer, and co-host of the 321 Go! podcast, bringing expert guidance on performance nutrition and everyday wellness

Rebecca Jones, PT, a leading physical therapist who specializes in injury prevention, recovery, and functional movement for runners

Held in the serene beauty of Lake Tahoe from July 27 to August 1, the Galloway Running Camp is a week-long retreat that blends personalized coaching, community, and scenic runs in the perfect altitude training environment. Campers will experience daily workouts tailored to their pace and goals, expert-led seminars, one-on-one guidance, and unforgettable camaraderie with fellow runners.

“This camp has been the heart of our training philosophy for 50 years,” said Jeff Galloway, U.S. Olympian and founder of the Galloway Method. “We’ve seen lives changed, goals achieved, and friendships formed that last a lifetime. With Jenny Simpson joining our team, we’re opening a new chapter that honors our past while building toward an even more exciting future.”

For more information: http://www.jeffgalloway.com