Jenifer Davidson named Douglas County manager

Terri Willoughby, Jenifer Davidson, Patrick Cates, Scott Morgan and Melissa Elges pose with Cates' farewell proclamation on Thursday.

STATELINE, Nev. — Assistant County Manager Jenifer Davidson has been named to the manager’s position.

Davidson has been assistant county manager since 2018.

Douglas County commissioners voted 5-0 to appoint Davidson interim county manager while she and the county conduct negotiations over her salary.

While there were some hints that there might be a move to open the selection process to candidates outside the county, that was not on the agenda.

Davidson is a 2000 Douglas High School graduate, who was 29 years old when she was chosen Minden Town Manager. She was previously the office manager for China Spring Youth Camp where she worked for three years.

She flew to Washington D.C. to collect her masters degree in organizational leadership and learning from George Washington University last month. She is a political science graduate from Boise State University in Idaho.

She is the grand niece of former Douglas County Commissioner and longtime Carson Valley dairy farmer Herb Witt.

The only other applicant for the job on Thursday was Chief Financial Officer Terri Willougby.

Commission Chairman Mark Gardner said he asked department heads whether they were interested in the job, and was told the two best candidates were already in the running.

The base salary for the job is $196,497.