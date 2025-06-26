Jeremy Renner’s RennerVation Foundation hosts transformative summer camp for foster youth

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. — From June 30 to July 5, The RennerVation Foundation , founded by actor and philanthropist Jeremy Renner, will welcome 111 foster and at-risk youths to the wilderness of South Shore, Lake Tahoe, for an unforgettable week of action-packed summer camp.

Camp RennerVation offers a nature-immersive experience at no cost to foster families, thanks to the generosity of donors and community partners. For children navigating the foster care system or difficult family dynamics, this is more than summer camp; it’s a rare chance to feel safe, seen, and celebrated.

“As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we exist to give kids a place where they can just be kids,” says Kym Renner, RennerVation Foundation’s President and CEO. “They build friendships, reconnect with siblings, find lifelong mentors, and gain skills and confidence that extend far beyond the week.”

Program Highlights:

Hot Air Balloon Tethered Rides courtesy of The Great Reno Balloon Race, featuring Sushi the Flying Goldfish

Environmental Sustainability Workshop with Keep Tahoe Blue

Bocce Ball & Life Talk with Special Olympics Nevada and Olympic athlete Nick Fiegel

Food & Gardening Class with celebrity Chef Cloyce Martin (Below Deck), including lessons on growing food and an introduction and exploration of a chicken coop

Cheer Performance and Intro Class with The Nevada Wolf Pack Spirit Program from the University of Nevada along with mascots Alphie, Wolfie Jr., and Luna

Shopping Day! Each camper picks out a new pair of shoes, a book, and bucket hat Shoes from the Katie Grace Foundation Books from Spread the Word Nevada Bucket hats donated by Eileen & Jack Flahharty of the Detroit Tigers

Drum Circle led by Dave Rogers of Drum Love

Wake Surfing Lessons with High Fives Organization

Clay Art Activity led by art teacher Milli Meng

Sound Baths (two nights) led by Nichole M. Schembre from NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) Northern Nevada

Visual Art Project led by Will Burrows, local artist and PTO President

Musical Theater Class with Kara Jones (actress from Mayor of Kingstown)

Aerial Arts Performance and Workshop with Yonder Ariels

On July 3, campers will experience a festive Carnival Day, featuring classic games like skeeball, football and basketball toss, dunk tank, and an Angry Birds-themed slingshot game. Entertainment will include performers from The Biggest Little Circus and a magician duo from White Rabbit Theater. Kiva Juice will be supplying smoothies, and Super Simple Photography will provide a photo booth, so kids can take home printed memories of their camp adventure. Plus, Camp RennerVation’s title sponsor, Lifeway Kefir , will be helping campers stay energized with delicious, probiotic-packed options the entire week.

On July 4, campers will enjoy a fireworks spectacular under the Lake Tahoe sky—a celebration of freedom, resilience, and new beginnings. The week wraps up with a joyful Beach Day and Talent Show, where kids can showcase their creativity and connect with their peers one final time.

Camp RennerVation creates space for children to grow emotionally and socially—whether they’re reconnecting with siblings separated by the foster system, receiving guidance from mentors, or simply learning how to smile again.