Jesper Vikman assigned back to Tahoe from Henderson

Jesper Vikman

Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters, ECHL Affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights announced today that goaltender Jesper Vikman has been assigned back to Tahoe from Henderson.

Vikman, 22, spent the first few weeks of the season with the Knight Monsters and put together a strong start, going 3-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and .930 SV%. He started the first game in franchise history against Jacksonville as well.

His efforts earned him a call-up to Henderson, where he went 2-1 with a .883 SV% and 4.02 GAA. In his last start with the Silver Knights, he allowed seven goals against the Abbotsford Canucks on November 22.

Vikman’s strongest start this season was in Tahoe’s second game of the season on October 25, where he made 32-of-33 saves in the Knight Monster’s first win in franchise history against Jacksonville.

The Knight Monsters are on the road this week in Boise to face the Steelheads, but return back home on December 12. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/ .