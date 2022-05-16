Jewish community excited for new synagogue at Tahoe

Chabad at Lake Tahoe is located on lower Kingsbury Grade.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — Chabad at Lake Tahoe directors are excited to move forward with a new location after outgrowing its current space in South Lake Tahoe.

Co-directors Rabbi Mordey and Shaina Richler, said the Jewish community is excited and have launched the “Tahome” project that included purchasing a new building for $3 million and plans to renovate.

The Jewish center on Kingsbury Grade, about a mile from the casino corridor, will be the first for Douglas County and will provide social and humanitarian programs and teach meaningful education in the ways of morality and ethics with an appreciation for divine inviolable values, said a press release.

Chabad at Lake Tahoe opened its doors at the Ski Run Marina in August 2013 and the location has been hard-pressed to accommodate the diverse crowd that assembles for holiday celebrations, prayer services, adult education, and all of the gatherings that turn community into family, said Mordey Richler.

Community is the mission statement of the Richlers and their Chabad center. Mordey and Shaina grew up in Chabad chassidic homes on opposite sides of the world with the shared dream of creating a community for Jews of all backgrounds, regardless of affiliation or observance. For almost nine years, the Richlers have built this dream into a reality in the close-knit Jewish community of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding area.

From putting up mezuzahs in homes to distributing homemade Challah for Shabbat, Rabbi Mordey brings every element of traditional Judaism to life.

“He’s not just some Rabbi up on the bimah (stage) in shul, shaking your hand after the service,” said community member Michael Elterman in the release. “Mordey is very accessible.”

Mike Abel describes a rabbi who hits the slopes with his daughters and then stops by to pay a visit and to encourage Mike to don tefillin.

“He’s made me and my wife more Jewish,” Abel jokes.

Abel stresses that there’s not a hint of criticism or pressure from the Richlers.

Located on Lower Kingsbury Grade, the new site is less than a mile from Stateline and within walking distance to some of Lake Tahoe’s most beautiful resorts.

With renovations planned and the final pieces falling into place, Chabad is optimistic.

Considering the upgraded facility, the sizable increase in space, the prime location, and the beautiful property, Shaina sees a world of potential for Chabad at Lake Tahoe.

“People have been feeling the need for a place to call home,” Shaina said.

To help grow and facilitate the new location, Chabad has launched the “Tahonme” capital campaign, inviting and inspiring all people near and far to partner with them in building their future together.

For dedication opportunities, visit Charidy.com/Tahome or call 530-539-4363.



