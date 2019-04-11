Jimmie Vaughan with special guest Coco Montoya at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa at Lake Tahoe

Blues legend Jimmie Vaughan is coming to Tahoe, and he's going to be joined by special guest Coco Montoya.

Texas-born Vaughan has been playing, and at time embodying, the blues for over 50 years. As his online bio notes, he has "dedicated his life to making sure the blues not only stays alive, but remains full of life and an inspiration to all who listen."

In the mid '70s he founded The Fabulous Thunderbirds. The band proceeded to record eight albums, which produced hit songs including "Tuff Enuff," "Wrap It Up" and others.

"On the strength of such hits as 'Tuff Enuff,' two Grammy Award nominations and years of worldwide touring, The Fabulous Thunderbirds brought the blues back into the pop charts and the contemporary musical lexicon, sparking a blues revival that continues unabated today," states Vaughan's Facebook bio.

Vaughan teamed up with his younger brother, the legendary blues artist Stevie Ray Vaughan, to record the album "Family Style." Stevie ultimately died in a helicopter crash just weeks before the albums was slated to be released.

"The tragedy devastated Jimmie, who retreated from touring and recording, though he continued to play guitar every day, as he has throughout his life," his bio states.

Recommended Stories For You

It was Vaughan's friend Eric Clapton who helped bring the grieving artist back on stage. The experience helped encourage Vaughan to record his first solo album.

Since then he has released a handful of other solo albums. His latest, "Baby, Please Come Home," came out earlier this year.

For his Friday night performance at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa, Vaughan will be joined by fellow blues journeyman Coco Montoya.

Tickets are as low as $25 and available at www1.ticketmaster.com.