Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Resort brand meshes with Tahoe’s colors, Lake Tahoe’s location grand opening

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – “Genuine, palpable excitement” filled the air Thursday, December 14, 2023 as city officials joined Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe revealed a larger than life Emerald Bay green flip flop and cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished building located at 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The Emerald Green color found on the outside is a slight shift from the typical teal, and neon island vibe that is typical of Jimmy Buffet’s branding and TRPA regulations, making it unique from the 34 resorts in the Margaritaville family.

The world mourned the loss of the late Buffet in September, just over three months ago, but attendees shared in a sense of pride that was also palpable.

Team B. Le has been working together for 8 years. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune 93722F7A-D1AD-4605-820F-67A5B8E223E9

There was no shortage of larger than life characters Thursday morning, Team B. Le handed out Aloha and lei’s to all in attendance from atop stilts, just like every opening before.

Friend and employee of Buffett since 1993 Benny Barker told the Tribune he travels with partner Brittany Le to help aboard cruise ships and around the resorts bring joy to life.

Barker beamed with pride, “Some people have jobs, I have family.”

Another first for the newly opened mountain Margaritaville Hotel Lake Tahoe location is the brand’s first lodging location in a ski destination and the only all-suite resort in the South Lake Tahoe area.

The expansive, open lobby area feeds to a hallway guiding visitors to restaurants and connections to the 399 rooms. The entire property is situated right at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort, walking distance from the lake and the gondola.

Nearly hidden in the tourist core of the Stateline area, the resort has two restaurants inside; The “LandShark Bar & Grill,” faces the main stretch of US HWY 50 and JWB Prime Steak and Seafood right next door.

“Fins up” the Margaritaville team celebrates the grand opening of the resort. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

City Manager Joe Irvin offered a toast and a tip of the proverbial hat to Jimmy Buffet by both his words and his outfit. Irvin, outfitted in what would later be referred to as Buffet’s style, congratulated and welcomed the team who made what he called one of the “biggest investments in the city in a while”.

Bob Jensch, Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe Managing Director, told the Tribune the ribbon cutting completes 8 months of work over $80 million dollars in renovations.

“It’s not only the entryway to the city of South Lake Tahoe but the great state of California. We look forward to welcoming the guests of Margaritaville,” Irvin said the city will work hard to maintain the atmosphere that the resort.

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe will host year-round paradise for those seeking a slice of the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe. Outdoor enthusiasts of all ages will find something to enjoy that the resort offers. Features and amenities curated thoughtfully including stunning views of the lake and mountains, an indoor heated pool and patio, and spacious rooms with living spaces perfect for families or groups traveling together.

The resort also features bars with brand-famous signature cocktails and drinks at the “License to Chill Bar” and “Come Monday Café”.