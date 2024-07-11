Jimmy Fallon and DJ Khaled to play in special challenge golf match at the 2024 American Century Championship

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning multi-hyphenate Jimmy Fallon – host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – and Grammy-nominated producer and record executive DJ Khaled will go head-to-head in a special challenge golf match in conjunction with the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe on Saturday, July 13.

Fallon vs. Khaled, presented by Ford, will commence on the par-3 17th hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and will be a four-hole match (holes 17 and 18 twice), with the winner receiving a special red cardigan and bragging rights. The match will take place following the conclusion of Saturday’s third round at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The special challenge match will be open to the public, with spectators purchasing tickets to the American Century Championship on Saturday having access to watch Fallon vs. Khaled.

Fallon vs. Khaled will be produced by NBC Sports in conjunction with Words & Music Productions for a special to air at a later date.

Fallon vs. Khaled will be a part of the 35th edition of the American Century Championship that will feature more than 90 sports and entertainment celebrities competing at Edgewood Tahoe, July 12-14.