Jimmy Fallon vs. DJ Khaled tee off for laughs to air Friday night on NBC 

STATELINE, Nev. – NBC will air two of entertainment’s biggest names who will swap their usual stages for the lush greens of Edgewood Tahoe Resort in a clash that will be more chuckles than chip shots on Friday at 8:35 p.m.

Late-night king Jimmy Fallon and music mogul DJ Khaled are set to face off in “The Cardigan Classic” filmed on the shores of Lake Tahoe at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort during the American Century Championship in July.

This four-hole match brings the party to the putting green when Fallon trades his desk for a driver. On the other side of the tee is DJ Khaled, the Grammy-winning producer known for dropping beats and catchphrases, and now dropping golf balls.

It’s a match-up with these two larger-than-life personalities bringing their A-game and humor to the course.

The stakes are high, a bespoke red cardigan and bragging rights.

“It’s called The Cardigan Classic,” Fallon proudly explained. “The winner gets a red cardigan. There are other prizes out there in the golf world, which is a green blazer. This is a red cardigan.”

Showman Khaled promised that “history will be made” and advised Fallon to bring “a golf bag and a big brown paper bag.”

Khaled quickly clarified that the brown bag could be for “crispy hundreds” or charitable donations, dubbing it the “give-back bag.”

The match happened on two of Edgewood Tahoe Resort’s most iconic holes, the par-3 17th and the par-5 18th. They play each hole twice.

“The Cardigan Classic” is a fast-paced, four-hole sprint. It is golf distilled to its most exciting elements. It was part of the 35th American Century Championship with 90+ sports and entertainment celebrities who competed for charity at Edgewood Tahoe Resort from July 12 to 14.

American Century Investments is the title sponsor of the American Century Championship. Behind the scenes, NBC Sports, Words & Music Productions, and Electric Hotdog are bringing this spectacle to life.

Steve Sands, Peter Jacobsen, Roger Maltbie, and Kira K. Dixon are the dream team of golf commentators hosting the event

If you can’t catch “The Cardigan Classic” live on NBC, the special will be available Saturday on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. The Golf Channel will begin airing it on Sept. 16.

Late-night king Jimmy Fallon faces off with music mogul DJ Khaled in “The Cardigan Classic” at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Brenna O’Boyle / Tahoe Daily Tribune